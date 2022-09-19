On Saturday, Sept. 3, a Brainerd man was placed under arrest for driving while impaired and faces charges for possession of drugs and driving after revocation of his license.
According to the complaint:
On Saturday, Sept. 3, a Brainerd man was placed under arrest for driving while impaired and faces charges for possession of drugs and driving after revocation of his license.
According to the complaint:
A Mille Lacs County deputy observed a pickup truck driving over the white fog line and the yellow center line and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Roy Michael Duchene, 58, and the deputy was informed by dispatch that his driving status was revoked.
While talking with Duchene, the deputy noticed Duchene was sweating profusely, even though temperatures were below 60 degrees. He also trailed off as he spoke, slurred his speech, and his eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot; he denied drinking alcohol.
After performing a field sobriety test, the deputy placed Duchene under arrest due to signs of impairment. Upon search, a plastic container with white, powdery substance was found, which the deputy believed to be methamphetamine. The substance field-tested positive for meth and weight 7.3 grams with the packaging.
A blood draw was obtained upon transfer to the hospital, which was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
The complaint notes that Duchene has prior felony drug convictions.
A felony conviction for fifth-degree possession of drugs can lead to a sentence of up to five years, a $10,000 fine, or both. A fourth-degree DWI conviction, a misdemeanor, can result in a sentence of 90 days, a $1,000 fine or both. For driving with a revoked license, a misdemeanor can result in a maximum sentence of 90 days, a $1,000 fine or both.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.