The Brainerd Ski Loons will be performing a free water ski shows at Lum Park in Brainerd! Come and watch the Ski Loons perform human ski pyramids, ski jumpers, barefooters, and skiers being pulled 360 degrees around the boat! This event is great fun for the whole family. Concessions will be available. Please bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.
2021 Show Dates for the Ski Loons will be:
• Sunday, July 18, 5 p.m.
• Sunday, August 1, 5 p.m.
• Sunday, August 15, 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, August 18, 6:30 p.m.
The Ski Loons are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Brainerd. For more information, find the Brainerd Ski Loons on Facebook or visit their website www.skiloons.com.
