Mino-inini, Brian Allen Eagle, 63-year-old resident of Aitkin, MN passed away on May 11, 2021. Visitation will begin at 8 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Mino-inini, Brian Allen Eagle was born on January 22, 1958 in Onamia, Minnesota to Melvin and Delores (Weyaus) Eagle. He grew up in Mille Lacs and then attended the University of Minnesota. Brian settled down with his spouse, Ann Gordon in Minneapolis where they lived and started a family. Around 1996, they moved away from the metro area to a smaller city, Aitkin, MN. Brian was such a hard worker and was good at his job at Woodland Container, a woodworking shop. Always wanting better for his family, Brian attended and graduated from Central Lakes College as a mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his family where they would go on fishing trips and hang out with his grandkids. Brian liked to spend his time playing cards, going to the casino, and watching the Vikings. He was always there to help others in need. Brian will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his spouse, Ann Gordon; daughters, Alanna Gordon, Brianna Eagle, Cheyenne Eagle all of Aitkin, MN, Susan Butcher of Karlstad, MN; step-daughter, Stacy Gordon; step-son, James (Charli Renollet) Gordon; 4 grandsons, Jeffrey Azure Jr., Conner Gordon, James Gordon Jr., Kyle Gordon; 5 granddaughters, Ashlee Gordon, Ayana Gordon, Nevaeh Gordon, Emily Gordon, Abi Gordon; 3 great-granddaughters, Nova Wirz, Olivia Tuma, Vivian Tuma; great-grandson, Avan Wirz; sisters, Pam Eagle, Rose Eagle, Angie Eagle, and Sheila Benjamin of Mille Lacs, Janice Dorr of Minneapolis, MN; brother, Roy Eagle of Mille Lacs
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Eagle Sr. and his mother, Delores Eagle; brothers, Melvin “Rufus” Eagle Jr., James Dorr; sister, Robin Eagle; nephew, Thomas Eagle.
