All Nations Network (ANN), a brand-new Indigenous-focused streaming service, has officially launched in the United States. Available to Comcast Xfinity customers, ANN offers inspiring, enlightening and entertaining stories by, for and about Indigenous Peoples from Turtle Island.
ANN is home to the largest collection of Indigenous Peoples’ stories available on one streaming platform. Its content is based on programming that is already available in Canada on APTN lumi, the streaming service from APTN.
Now, American audiences can enjoy unprecedented access to an extensive and ever-expanding catalogue of original programming, documentaries, kids’ show and much more. With over 100+ titles and more being added on a regular basis, there’s something for everyone.
“We are thrilled to have established this relationship with Comcast that will allow us to offer this programming to our American friends and neighbors” said Jean La Rose, ANN CEO. “We constantly get requests from the United States for access to this content and we can now offer it on this service. In the coming weeks and months, we will also be adding content from Native American producers, further expanding the range of productions to our viewers”.
ANN gives Indigenous Peoples of North America and Native American storytellers the opportunity to reclaim and share their stories in innovative ways. Streaming services allow content creators to select the perfect format for their story, letting their creativity shine.
ANN launched in 2022 as the first Indigenous Peoples’-focused streaming service in the United States. Available on Comcast Xfinity, the platform is dedicated to providing audiences with authentic stories from Indigenous Peoples that spark the cultural revitalization of Native American communities. ANN offers an extensive and ever-expanding catalogue of programming, documentaries, kids’ shows and much more – all told from the perspective of Indigenous Peoples from across Turtle Island.
