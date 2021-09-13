Badwewidang, Bruce Allen Boyd, 40-year-old resident of Pine City, MN passed away on September 6, 2021. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Badwewidang, Bruce Allen Boyd was born on April 5, 1981, in Onamia, Minnesota. He enjoyed being with his family, nieces, nephews, and friends. Bruce liked to spend his time watching TV especially Wheel of Fortune and the Price is Right. He is survived by his mother, Alvera Smith; brothers, James Smith, Jack Smith, Dan Boyd, Tim Boyd, Chris Weyous; sisters, Rachel Boyd, Danielle Boyd, Mary Boyd, Danni Jo Harkness; and many loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Boyd; and his grandparents.
