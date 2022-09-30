My cat and I have a pretty symbiotic relationship.
When I’m having a rough day, he sits on my lap as my own personal heater and purrs enthusiastically. In the mornings, between eating breakfast and getting dressed, I hold his fishing pole for him to bat around. He gives me nose boops and I clean his litter box. We’ve got a good thing going.
Over the summer, as my husband and I had a whirlwind two months of getting married, packing up two apartments, moving to another state, traveling for family, starting a new job – blah, blah, blah, the poor kitty’s brush got lost along the way, and our long-haired cutie started getting some mats in his coat.
We searched desperately for his brush. I remember packing it. And yet it has not resurfaced. How do things do that? As a kid, I recall a woman well-versed in Swedish folklore coming to our school for a presentation. She talked about beings (Maybe gnomes? That part I don’t remember.) in the walls snatching up our things when we’re unaware. I’m not unconvinced this is the case now, as Pepito’s brush isn’t the only thing that’s gone AWOL.
We gave in not long after and bought him a new brush. They’re not that much, I just hate buying one more thing that I know we already have somewhere.
He had a recent vet visit, where they kindly pointed out the matting in his hair. I explained the dealio and assured them we’re doing our best to get those knots untangled. Of course, they’re on his belly and his behind, so he doesn’t tolerate a lot of attention from a comb on those spots.
But the other day, I made some amazing headway. The vet gave us some sleepy juice to help get him a little sedated for some serious grooming. I don’t know how well the medication worked, but he did let me brush him much longer than usual. I got a couple of the knots out, and now he’s got a bigger one just hanging on by a couple strands, if he’d only let me keep going.
As I was chasing him ‘round and ‘round with his brush, he purring from the attention and me wishing he’d just sit still, I was thinking about the object lesson in this.
In life, we get a lot of knots in our fur coats. We don’t always notice them right away, because usually they aren’t too irritating. Maybe once in a while, we notice a pull that shouldn’t be there, or it feels a little ouchy when we stretch in this way. We can’t always reach it ourselves, but we start to know it’s there. Then it gets bigger. As we’ve tried to untangle it ourselves, it’s actually only gotten worse.
So we might get someone else involved. A trusted friend or family member. How they help might hurt a little sometimes. It pulls and maybe yanks if you’re trying to go a little too fast. But you stick with it. And soon you only have a knot hanging on by a thread, and you know this might be the most painful part of getting it off.
But once you do, you’re freer and healthier. You won’t get poo stuck to your behind. Wait – that’s just Pepito. No matter, you’re still better for it. And we need people in our lives who will help us see if something isn’t right and then who are willing to help make it so.
My cat isn’t thinking about it like this. He just wants to go back to watching the birds and squirrels outside our window. I’m happy to oblige with his coat in better condition than it was.
