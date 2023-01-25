playground_group.jpg

Leaders in action

From left to right, Isabel Honek, Sheldyn Pederson and Addy Turgeon are leading the way at Nyquist Elementary in Isle to fundraise for a new, more inclusive playground.

 Photo by A. R. V. van rheenen

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

Young Student Council members take up fundraising for new playground

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.