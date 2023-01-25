Young Student Council members take up fundraising for new playground
Three sixth grade girls from Isle Schools are working hard to make their school better in a way that will last for years to come. Isabel Honek, Sheldyn Pederson and Addy Turgeon, all part of the Student Council, are fundraising to build a new playground for Nyquist Elementary.
In a recent interview, the three leaders talked about what the process has looked like for them and what’s next on the journey ahead.
Honek recounted how the idea came about. She said she and her mom were on a walk to the state park. When they arrived, Honek noticed the playground and thought about how rundown the one at the school had become. Her mom suggested that maybe she should start something at the school to replace it. Honek took the idea and ran with it; she said she started brainstorming that night.
At the next student council meeting, Honek presented the idea in front of the group. Ms. Jen Thompson, the student council advisor, asked for a show of hands of who would be interested in helping, and Honek got to pick who she’d work best with. She chose Turgeon and Pederson. They became an official committee, with Honek at the helm.
The girls talked about what they wanted to see improved for their school’s playground. Currently, the playground sits atop a hill behind the school. Turgeon talked about how it’s a little out of the way of direct adult supervision, as the recreation areas are separated. Pederson said there are holes burnt in the slide, which causes ripped clothing, something Honek apparently knows firsthand. Not only that, but the girls want to have a playground that’s accessible to students using wheelchairs – Pederson said it’s “difficult to get up the hill,” and the limited handicap-accessible equipment is often used by other students.
Parts of the playground have gone missing, whether they’re broken or worn down. Honek said the current playground is about 30 years old – one of the paras in the school has her class graduation picture taken near the newly installed equipment. But because of the age, Pederson said the parts to replace what’s broken can’t be bought anymore.
With that in mind, considering durability for the next playground is of great importance to the girls. They also have ideas about reusing some of the old equipment and sprucing it up to help save on cost. But ultimately, they want to tear down the current set, and rebuild closer to the school. They also want to make sure to include space for the preschoolers, who don’t have much equipment on the playground that’s age appropriate.
They have heard from two potential vendors to get an idea of cost and decide what they do and don’t like for a potential new playground.
In November, the group took their ideas before the Isle School Board. Honek said the board seemed to like the idea, there just isn’t money in the budget for it. And while Principal Jen Ernest likes the design the group has chosen, it has not received final approval yet. But they received the go-ahead from Superintendent Dean Kapsner to start fundraising for the effort.
Right now, the girls are shooting to fundraise $150,000 to cover all the costs. They hope to recruit volunteers to help take down the old playground when the time comes. And while they aren’t on a specific timeline, they’d like to be able to have it up in spring, 2024.
As part of their fundraising efforts, Pederson and Honek presented to the Isle Area Lions Club, who donated a generous $25,000 to kick off the fundraising efforts. The three girls are also working on letters to be sent to area businesses in search of donations, as well as help with gravel and concrete.
Presenting to bigger groups is getting easier and easier for the girls. Turgeon said they’re willing to present their pitch to any business or organization who’d like to hear their ideas.
For those interested in contributing, they can call the Isle Schools and speak with Jen Honek or Jen Thompson. Any contributions can be made to Isle Public Schools, just note that it is for the playground project.
