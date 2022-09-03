Larry Herke

Commissioner Larry Herke

After a lengthy fight by Veterans and their advocates, the U.S. Congress passed and President Biden recently signed the PACT Act, also known as the “Burn Pit Bill.”

According to media reports, “President Joe Biden called the PACT Act the ‘biggest expansion of benefits for service-connected health issues’ in 30 years, adding that it’s the largest bill ever addressing exposure to burn pits. Those burn pits have caused rare respiratory conditions and cancers with service members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Veterans have faced challenges getting coverage for those related illnesses, but this bill will change that, impacting about 3.5 million veterans across the nation.”

