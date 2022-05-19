Work on the five-month, four-mile, $7.1 million improvement project on Business Highway 371 from 70th Avenue in Barrows to Joseph Street in Brainerd, Crow Wing County, is set to begin Monday, May 23. The project requires segments of road closures with detours and crews will begin in Brainerd.
Here’s what to expect May 23 through July:
•Business Highway 371 will close between Joseph Street and Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road in Brainerd. Motorists to follow a signed detour through town along Willow Street, 13th Avenue and Industrial Park Road. The Business Highway 371 intersection at Buffalo Hills Lane and Industrial Park Road will become an all-way stop until fall when the new signal system is operational.
• Access will be open and maintained to those who live, work or visit residents, businesses and healthcare facilities along Business Highway 371; however, expect changes. When possible, motorists should avoid cutting through neighborhoods and help keep the community safe by using posted detour routes. For frontage road access along Business Highway 371, follow the signed detour and enter/exit from Buffalo Hills Lane or Industrial Park Road.
• For the full duration of this project, motorists may encounter periodic lane closures, shoulder closures and crews working along the entire project between Brainerd and Barrows.
Once closed, crews will reconstruct the road surface, replace city storm sewer and curb/gutters, update the drainage pond near Spruce Drive, upgrade the signal system at Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road and install new sidewalk along the northbound side of Business Highway 371.
After July, crews will continue onto the second work segment of Business Highway 371 from Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road to south of Greenwood Street in Brainerd. All work is weather permitting.
For more information and for detour maps, visit the Business Highway 371 project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d3/brd.
When complete in early October, travelers will benefit from a smoother road surface, updated drainage, and improved access and safety along four miles of Business Highway 371—Brainerd to Barrows.
This project will mark the investment to maintain the entire seven-mile Business Highway 371 corridor. In 2018, the highway was reconstructed between Highway 210/Washington Street and Joseph Street, Brainerd, and resurfaced north of 70th Avenue through the end of the Business Highway 371/Highway 371 interchange area, in north Brainerd.
Motorists are urged to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
Questions: Contact MnDOT Construction Project Manager Kirk Allen at 218-828-5739 or kirk.allen@state.mn.us.
