The originally scheduled Onamia school board meeting on the usual third Monday on May 23 was rescheduled to the following Monday, May 30.
Superintendent JJ Vold gave Onamia Academy principal Jennie Stumpf’s report for May as she could not be there. Vold read, “We were busy at the end of April doing MCA testing. It takes a lot of flexibility and teamwork to make testing happen because we make small groups and then when things get started, we need to do individual testing.”
“We also have half the school not testing so we still have learning going on. The staff and students were amazing during all of it and we got it done in a timely fashion.
“We celebrated Teacher Appreciation week the first week of May. We held fun games each day during lunch for all staff to participate in, had special treats in their box each day, and had a special lunch to end out the week. Onamia Academy has amazing teachers that are willing to step up and teach wherever is needed or cover for each other when they have a meeting.”
“We celebrated our Behavior Interventionists on Friday, May 13, since they don’t have a special appreciation day. We held an indoor parade, treats, cards, and gave them some time to catch up on their paperwork. Staff and students have really appreciated having two behavior interventionists this year to respond to student behaviors.”
“The end of the year can be hard with no days off and nice weather, so we continue to do special reward activities to motivate the youth to have positive behavior. We have had lunch with school staff, celebrated Cinco De Mayo with chips and salsa, and are having a book sale with school dollars so youth can get books to read in program, and made cards and bookmarks for Mother’s Day.”
“Before school is over we are taking a field trip bowling, doing a movie and popcorn afternoon, and having a track and field day. Graduation is Friday, June 3, in the gym at Nexus Mille Lacs. We will have two graduates this school year. All board members are invited to attend and join by sitting on the stage.”
“We will have eight full days of Summer School in June. Thanks to the 21st Century Grant, we are able to invite more students to summer school this year and will be doing some fun educational activities to help enrich our program.
“Our reading class will be reading new graphic novels, the math class is going to create a miniature (but real) golf course, the social skills class is going to work on team building through building K’NEX kits, and we are going to end with a field trip to Camp Ripley to visit the military and environmental museums.” This concluded the report.
