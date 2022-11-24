The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is now accepting grant applications for a new program that will benefit pollinator and beneficial insect species’ habitat. The Habitat Enhancement Landscape Pilot Program (HELP) offers cost-share grants for projects on lands with long-term commitments to conservation management through conservation easements, long-term conservation contracts and public ownership. Eligible lands include city and county parks, and protected natural areas. Eligible applicants include soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, watershed management organizations and counties.
“The decline of bees, butterflies, dragonflies and other at-risk pollinators that support ecosystems and food production has raised significant alarm among conservation professionals both locally and globally,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke.
Grant amount requests can range from $20,000 to $60,000. Projects may focus on establishing new floral-rich habitat areas or riparian plantings, or converting existing non-native cover to native vegetation. Projects can be located on multiple land parcels.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 23, 2023. Information on how to apply can be found on the program’s Request for Proposals on BWSR’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.