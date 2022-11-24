The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is now accepting grant applications for a new program that will benefit pollinator and beneficial insect species’ habitat. The Habitat Enhancement Landscape Pilot Program (HELP) offers cost-share grants for projects on lands with long-term commitments to conservation management through conservation easements, long-term conservation contracts and public ownership. Eligible lands include  city and county parks, and protected natural areas. Eligible applicants include soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, watershed management organizations and counties.

“The decline of bees, butterflies, dragonflies and other at-risk pollinators that support ecosystems and food production has raised significant alarm among conservation professionals both locally and globally,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke.

