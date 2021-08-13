If you read the recent MLM article about the traffic around the lake this summer, or just plain have been caught up in it, you know what I’m talking about. It’s really obvious – people are in a hurry. One glance at the other drivers and you can see the looks on their faces that some of them are stressed out.
If you ever heard George Carlin’s bit on drivers: “Anyone going slower than you is an idiot! Anyone going faster than you is a maniac!” But your driving is OK, Lol! Take bypass lanes. If you remember from driver’s education, there is no passing on the right, on a solid white line. But if it’s a dashed line, then you can use it as a bypass lane. All bypass lanes are dashed lines, so why don’t people use them?
There’s nothing worse than being a sitting duck on Hwy 169 trying to cross traffic to take a turn when oncoming cars are whizzing by in the other lane at 60 plus miles per hour and then glancing in your rear view mirror just to have another car come barreling up on you and not use the bypass lane (idiot). Now you’ve got a car impatiently waiting behind you and the cars behind them don’t know what to do.
That car does not have their blinker on, so why are they stopped when there is a perfectly good bypass lane right next to them? Now, some of the other cars will use the lane and pass the whole lot. But then there’s the car that stopped behind you (idiot) that now have either changed their mind and want to get around you, or they simply realized there was suddenly a bypass lane there. Pay attention people! There are other drivers on the road, that are equally important, besides you.
These cars are now going to dart out into the bypass lane that some of the other cars are already using and possibly cause an accident. There have been a number of accidents in particular at the entrance to the Northwood Hills Golf Course. Cars trying to cross traffic have been rear ended and subsequently pushed into oncoming traffic by drivers that fail to use the bypass lane.
I told my kids when each one of them learned to drive, the key to driving is to blend in. Don’t drive the fastest, don’t drive the slowest. Blend in, go with the flow and follow the rules. As soon as you do something different, whether you think it’s safe or not, you’re putting yourself and others at risk. Drive too fast, and you risk losing control. Drive too slow, and people will be trying to pass you, putting you, them and oncoming traffic at risk because you thought you were being safe by driving slower than everyone else.
Same goes for passing on the right on the solid white line. That is illegal. Yet people will come barreling up on you when you’re stopped behind a turning vehicle wondering why you didn’t just go around the turning car – damn the torpedoes, I’m in a hurry you idiot! Or, just blatantly pass you on the right, on the solid line, like you’re the idiot.
I get a kick out of the vehicle that begins to pass the whole line of stopped cars just as the turning car goes and now he’s stuck on the shoulder as all the other cars get back up to speed. Who’s the idiot now? Passing on the right on the solid line has killed and injured many pedestrians and kids; that’s why it’s illegal. It doesn’t matter whether it looks like the lane is clear or not; it’s illegal and just a really bad habit to get into. Can you imagine how you would feel if you hit someone because you were trying to save those few seconds by passing a turning vehicle on the shoulder?
And just a quickie on pictures. If you’re going to pull over on Hwy 169 to take a picture of the lake, don’t just pull over on the shoulder, inches from high speed traffic. Find a safe place to pull over off the highway. In this day and age of distracted drivers, that is an accident waiting to happen. So drive defensively, watch out for the other drivers, and don’t intentionally put yourself in harm’s way by making a poor driving decision.
Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer.
