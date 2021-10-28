With the combination of the Isle School and Onamia School sports, a new logo is now needed. The combined sports teams’ name is the Raiders, which was already used for the combined sports of cross country running and wrestling but had no logo, and the school administrations are calling for submissions of ideas.
Emailed submissions would be text descriptions, pictures of hand drawn work, logos/images found online, and other creative works.
The submissions can be emailed to raiderslogo@onamia.k12.mn.us or raiderslogo@isle.k12.mn.us. The deadline for submissions is October 29.
Once the contest is closed, the Raider Leadership Committee, which consists of superintendents, ADs, and school board chairs, will take entries under consideration and presumably launch a voting period to select from the finalists, according to Isle School Superintendent Dean Kapsner.
Of the current logo which is simply a capital “M” and “L,” Isle School Board Chair Jason Gallion said, “The ML logo wasn’t intended to be the official logo, but the process has started and you can submit a logo design.”
