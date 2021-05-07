I love Mille Lacs Lake and the communities surrounding it. We’re just a bunch of people that have chosen to live the small town life and enjoy God’s country. What I don’t love is the divisiveness that has been in this area for decades regarding the treaty rights, and now, more recently – the last four years of politics. I understand freedom of speech on both fronts but to what cost? The cost of dividing friends, neighbors and even family? Is that really who we are? Is it really worth it just to express an opinion?
Example #1: It’s a beautiful spring morning, I come out of church and look around admiring the beauty surrounding me after an uplifting sermon. Then I do a double take. There, flying proudly across the street are two political flags. The wishful 2024 candidate’s flag on top and a vile flag with the current President’s name underneath it. What is the point of that? Do they think it’s funny? Because it’s not. All they are really doing is drawing a line in the sand for everyone to see. And what do those two flags change politically? Nothing. So I can’t help but wonder, is the intention really to divide? Because if it is, that’s really disappointing.
I’ve been around for a lot of presidential elections, and I’ve never seen anything like the past few years. The hats, flags and bumper stickers are seemingly everywhere. It used to be just some commercials, a few yard signs and the occasional bumper sticker. Now – almost five months later – it’s still nearly impossible to go somewhere without encountering something political. Maybe it’s just complacency, but the election is long over. How about we get rid of the yard signs for a couple of years, and we all fly the American flag and agree to disagree?
Example #2: Spring time is a time of renewal – the gateway to another awesome Minnesota summer on the big lake. But around here it’s also tribal netting and spearing season, and with it comes all the negative reaction. Let’s face it, science has spoken. The DNR stated long ago it has little impact on the fishery. In the big picture, the poundage is marginal at best, and most years the tribes take less than their allocation anyway. But the armchair biologists are still insistent that it’s hurting the big lake. It’s been over 20 years since the Supreme Court decision, and currently, the lake is as good as it’s ever been fishing-wise. Proof’s in the pudding.
So let’s just say we could all agree that the tribes are not hurting the lake, the argument is still long from over. There’s still the fact that the natives get to do it and the non-natives can’t. Is that fair? Well, that’s relative. There are a lot of things in this world that one might think are unfair. But in this case, the courts have decided that that’s the way it is. That is how the society we all choose to live in is set up; agree with it or not. Complaining about it or harassing and threatening someone for exercising their right isn’t going to change a thing – except divide the community – and maybe get you arrested.
When it comes down to it, we’re all people just trying to make the most of it and enjoy our lives in this beautiful part of the state. The laws set among us are how they are. We have to live with that. The divisiveness is not helping; all it’s doing is pitting one another against another and dividing our little community. Is that really what we want? I don’t mean to sound like a cliche or a bad campfire song, but can’t we all just make a conscious decision to try to get along? It’s so easy to complain, almost natural, but let’s all try to think a little about what we say and do. Be the change you want to see. It happens one person at a time.
Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer.
