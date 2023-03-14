Sen. Amy Klobuchar
U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-

Insulin is an essential, life-saving drug that has been around for more than a century. Despite that, leading manufacturers have drastically increased prices by more than 600 percent over the past two decades. I will always remember hearing about a 65-year-old retiree in Minnesota with diabetes who was forced to spend nearly half his monthly income on insulin. As a result, he started rationing doses, putting him at risk for permanent blindness, kidney failure, and death. He was just one of the countless older patients who have risked their health to protect their retirement account. 

After years of working to lower costs, major progress on bringing down costs has been made. Beginning this year, for the first time in our nation’s history, the cost of insulin is capped at $35 per month for Medicare Part D beneficiaries. I fought for this provision because I was tired of pharmaceutical companies chipping away at older Minnesotans’ health and savings to pad their bottom lines. 

