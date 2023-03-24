When I was old enough to drive, I bought my first car – a 1971 Camaro SS 396 for $950 (boy do I wish I could get that car back!!). Amazingly enough, my folks were OK with it and even cosigned for me at the local credit union so I could get my first loan. It was summer, and I was going to be a senior in high school that fall. I was working at a hotel restaurant as a busboy making $2.15 an hour, plus tips. I think my payment was around $60 per month.
A few years and a couple cheaper cars later, I got out of school and got a “real” job in my field and decided I “deserved” a nicer one and “had” to get another loan. At that point I thought car payments were just going to be a fact of life.
I always thought if you were lucky, you could maybe pay off the car, and possibly get a few extra miles out of it without payments, before it wore out (cars didn’t last nearly as long as they do today). But I would end up trading it in before it was paid for, and taking a loss, just to roll the remaining balance into a new loan, on a different car – and being behind from the get go.
Today, according to Forbes.com and a report from Experian, the average new car payment is up 11% compared to last year and is a whopping $644 per month! (That’s about the mortgage payment on my first house.) Average new car lease is $531, and a used car is $488 per month – granted, that’s a nice used car.
My favorite financial guy on the radio is Dave Ramsey of Ramsey Solutions. He says you should not have more than half your annual salary tied up in a vehicle. He also thinks that unless you have a million dollar net worth, you should not buy a new car.
But it seems a new car can be a rite of passage for some – especially when getting their first “real” job. But it can also really hurt you to have too much of your income wrapped up in a depreciating item. Just about everything with an engine loses value – that’s a fact (except my old Camaro ;<).
According to Ramsey Solutions, a new car loses 9-11% the minute you drive off the lot (like throwing cash out the window), and 20% in the first year. After five years its value could go down 60% or more. New cars lose their value at a much faster rate than used cars.
They also interviewed 10,000 millionaires (total net worth, not salary per year) and the average one drives a four-year-old car with around 41,000 miles on it, bought used “they let someone else bear the brunt of a new car’s rapid depreciation in the first few years.” New cars are also more expensive to insure as well.
According to this data it sure makes sense to buy a used car – especially if you’re just getting started on your own in life. Better yet buy a cheap vehicle with cash and skip the car payments all together.
Don’t get trapped in the rationalization that “I deserve a new car” because it will more than likely put you in a hole financially that could take years to dig out of. A good used car will get the job done for a lot less money and maybe even no payments, and that will free up cash for the more important things in life – like your future. Never too early (or late) to start planning for it.
Erik Jacobson is the Messenger’s resident outdoors guy.
