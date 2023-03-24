Erik Jacobson

When I was old enough to drive, I bought my first car – a 1971 Camaro SS 396 for $950 (boy do I wish I could get that car back!!). Amazingly enough, my folks were OK with it and even cosigned for me at the local credit union so I could get my first loan. It was summer, and I was going to be a senior in high school that fall. I was working at a hotel restaurant as a busboy making $2.15 an hour, plus tips. I think my payment was around $60 per month.

A few years and a couple cheaper cars later, I got out of school and got a “real” job in my field and decided I “deserved” a nicer one and “had” to get another loan. At that point I thought car payments were just going to be a fact of life.

