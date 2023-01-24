Carbon monoxide poisoning can sneak up on you as it is an odorless, tasteless, and invisible gas. When people are exposed to carbon monoxide (CO) gas, the CO molecules will displace the oxygen in their bodies and can lead to poisoning.

Typical carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms include: headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, confusion, and tiredness. The CDC estimates that every year approximately 400 people in the U.S. die from unintentional CO exposure. Additionally, more than 100,000 people visit the emergency room, and more than 14,000 are hospitalized.

