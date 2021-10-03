To the Residents of Mille Lac County: Recently my husband and I came to a local resort for a week joining eight other friends from Wisconsin and Texas for a seven day stay. On the fourth evening, my husband experienced a medical emergency. We called 911 for help. The responders were quick to arrive. They assessed the situation and transported my husband to the hospital in Onamia. He is so fortunate to have been brought here. Dr. Patti Hook was on duty when we arrived. She, and all medical personnel we have encountered during our stay, have been exceptional. Dr. Hook has gone beyond what we expected by reaching out to our primary care and specialist medical teams in Colorado for patient information. She was diligent in pursuing a diagnosis. Due to her finding we have needed to stay longer than we planned to have necessary, immediate, outpatient treatment.
We feel fortunate to have been here when the emergency occurred. From the onset of the health issue my husband has received the best of care. I cannot say enough good things about what is in place for emergencies. Every person we met has shown caring, compassion, and expertise starting with the 911 dispatcher. Mille Lacs County you are one in a million. Thank you.
Fred and Chris Essig
Littleton, Colorado
