The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team finished their regular season schedule on May 25 with the Great River Conference Championship meet staged at Pine City.
The Raiders were hoping for the best performances from their team of over 15 where first place finishers would earn all-conference honors and second-place would be crowned all-conference honorable mention. Despite having several individuals earn all-conference titles, the team finished fourth among the eight teams in the GRC, a full 122 points behind the first-place Pine City Dragons.
Highlights of the meet for Mille Lacs included a 1st-place finish in the pole vault by Svea Carlson and Molly Saboo finished second in the 800m and 1600m runs. There were a few personal bests turned in by Raider athletes, including best career triple and long jumps by Onamia senior Kailee Barnett.
Other top three finishers were Carlson in the high jump and Aiyanna Mitchell in the pole vault.
With the end of the regular season, the Raiders were off to the sub-sections. A summary of that event will appear in the June 16 issue of the Messenger.
