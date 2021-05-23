The Mille Lacs Raider girls track team took part in the five-team Braham Invitational on May 11 and finished fourth. The Raiders scored their lowest point total of the (61.5) and had their worst finish as a team.
But, Raider coach Jeff Walz was quick to point out the positives from the meet. “There was plenty of excitement for our team, especially from the performances turned in by several individuals,” Walz said.
Onamia junior Katie Rocholl got the meet started on the right foot by placing second in the 100m hurdles with a personal best time of 17.63. Onamia sophomore Svea Carlson had herself a memorable day winning the pole vault with a personal best vault of 8’9”, just one two inches from the school record set by Hannah Gross. Carlson went on to triple-jump 32’ 3 3/4” which is only 13” off the school record. She would also place second in the high jump. Onamia junior Aiyanna Mitchell placed in all four of her events. “It was a strange day, team-wise since there were great things happening and some head-scratchers,” Walz said.
