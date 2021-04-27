Caroline Sara (Madsen) Sheeley, 87, Brainerd

Caroline Sara (Madsen) Sheeley, 87 years old, of Brainerd, Minn. passed away on April 16, 2021
Caroline is survived by her daughter’s: Lynette (David) Triebwasser of Isle MN, Cindy (Rick) Mace of Foxboro, WI: sons Kevin (Catherine) Sheeley of Crestview, FL and Kyle Sheeley of Bellingham, WA: 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Her brother James Madsen of Austin, TX and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Morris David Sheeley, her parents Hans and Nora Madsen, and 3 step brothers: Earl, Roy and Robert Madsen, and 2 step sisters Helen (Madsen) Maschino and Bernice (Madsen) Trupe. She was married to David on October 14, 1951. With David having a career in the Air Force, Caroline traveled the World. Upon retirement they settled on the family farm in Isle, Minn. Together they started an exciting life of RV travels across the USA including Alaska several times and a winter home in Mesa, AZ. She loved her family and friends and CAT. Always up to a game of cards and using interesting sayings to keep us all in tears of laughter. Miss you already.
