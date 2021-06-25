Catch and release has been the catch phrase in the fishing industry for decades now. It works, and is responsible for the sustainability of many of the state’s finest fisheries. But in some cases, it’s actually a cuss word, like around Mille Lacs for instance where catch and release has been most of the regulation since the 2016 season. Whether the DNR’s regulation is indeed due to a struggling walleye population or a result of politics, it is something anglers are left with on Mille Lacs.
But in general, catch and release was adopted as an alternative to keeping a limit of fish everytime anglers could catch one, thus rapidly depleting the fisheries. Anglers realized if they released the bigger and the smaller fish, and kept the mid-sized fish to eat, the population would remain sustainable. In-fisherman coined the process “selective harvest” decades ago, and it is still a vital part of healthy fisheries in many lakes today.
Catch and release is nothing new; it’s been around for a long time. The trout fisherman really started it. Picture the early morning trout angler fly fishing in a pristine stream in his waders, vest and fishing hat. These were the anglers that really pioneered the act of catching a fish and then gently handling them while unhooking – sometimes reaching down with a forceps and not even touching the fish – and then releasing them to fight and spawn another day.
Bass fishermen were next. In the early days, all species of fish were food fish, but as fishing evolved and became more of a sport instead of a necessary food source, that’s not the case anymore. For many decades now, and thanks to a lot of clubs and publications spreading the catch and release philosophy, nearly all hardcore bass fisherman now practice catch and release.
Same with muskie fisherman. Catch and release has been practiced for decades. Although muskies have never really been thought of as a food fish (except back in the day when times were tough, and if you were going fishing you’d better bring something home for the table). They’re now known as sport fish, and with most sport fish, catch and release is the norm.
Occasionally a large muskie will still get harvested, and if it’s over the 54 inch minimum size limit here in Minnesota, that is an angler’s right. They’re keeping it for a wall mount. But with the advent of graphite reproductions, killing the fish is no longer necessary to put it on your wall. And this goes for any species of fish. A graphite reproduction is a great way to commemorate a catch. It will last longer than a skin mount because it won’t dry out, shrink and crack like skin mounts generally do with age.
A skin mount is exactly what it sounds like; a taxidermist will use the actual skin, fins, head and tail of the fish for the mount. It will get touched up with an airbrush to give it a shiny more life-like look, but it’s still the original skin of the fish. And if you’ve ever seen an old skin mount all shrunk up and bland, you know what I mean. A graphite reproduction will look great and last forever.
When it comes to northern pike, they are caught somewhere in the middle. Most anglers will release a big northern. Smaller pike make excellent table fare (if you know how to get the pesky y-bones out) and are fair game on most lakes. But then there’s the spearing of large pike – fish over 36 inches, and of course with spearing, there is no release, so that can really hurt the trophy population in any given fishery. It can actually take over 15 years to grow a large northern pike, so release is key to sustainability.
Catch and release for walleyes has also been going on for decades as well. Once again it’s generally the smaller fish under 13 inches and then the bigger fish too. But walleyes will always be a food fish. Generally the smaller 15-17 inch varieties are preferred for table fare. But for many years now, the Department of Natural Resources has been governing the size walleyes anglers can harvest on many of the premier walleye lakes.
Mille Lacs Lake in particular has had some oversized slot limits for quite some time now. The 21-23 inch harvest slot that has been in place for the last two years is actually quite a bit bigger than most anglers prefer to keep. But since that’s the rule, that’s what anglers will keep.
The catch and release philosophy is much more than just letting the fish go after it’s caught. That is the end result, but the process should be totally different for fish that an angler knows is going to be released versus a fish that is going to be kept. For a fish that’s going to be kept, it doesn’t matter how it’s handled; it’s destined for the frying pan. But for a fish that is going to be released, it should be totally different. The goal of releasing a fish is that it will survive the catching process, and how an angler handles the fish is a direct result of whether that fish is going to live or die upon release.
Netting the fish and flopping it in the boat on the carpet to try and grab it and unhook it is fine for a fish you’re going to eat, but not so good for a fish that’s going to be released. The fish to be released should be handled gently, over the side in the net, or if it’s small enough, not even netted at all. Anglers should also be conscious of not giving the fish too much time after the bite if fishing with live bait. A swallowed hook is never good for a fish to be released. If this happens, simply cut the line and release the fish. Don’t try to pull the hook out if it’s in the stomach – that is a certain death sentence. Taking a lot of pictures delays the release process as well.
So the next time you catch a fish you know you’re going to release, please give it a little more thought. Released fish are the fish of the future, not only for catching, but for spawning as well.
