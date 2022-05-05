Want to go fishing but don’t have a boat? No problem — the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has two instructional videos on how to catch fish from shore. The videos can be found on the DNR website under “Methods” (mndnr.gov/Discover#tab-1-2).
Shore Fishing 101 covers general shore fishing basics and Shore Fishing 102 focuses on river fishing from shore.
For those fishing in the Twin Cities area, the DNR has a map of accessible piers and shore fishing locations, and lakes stocked with fish at the DNR’s Fishing in the Neighborhood page (mndnr.gov/FiN). For fishing locations across the entire state, the DNR has a map of fishing piers and shore fishing locations on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Fishing_Piers).
Fishing in the Neighborhood (FiN) is a DNR program aimed at increasing angling opportunities, public awareness and environmental stewardship within the seven-county metro region. As the state’s population has become increasingly urbanized, it has become evident that there is a growing need for easily accessible fishing opportunities close to where people live.
FiN builds on existing urban fisheries management activities such as stocking, aeration and enhancement of shore-fishing and pier-fishing opportunities.
By reaching out to a wider variety of interests, such as local parks departments, lake associations and schools, FiN promotes a greater awareness of aquatic habitat needs and the importance of good stewardship. By getting more people involved in angling, FiN will assure that this family-oriented activity continues to be one of Minnesota’s most popular pastimes!
