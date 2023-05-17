Julie Jo Larson is a storycatcher.
A storycatcher. Someone who sees a glimmering comet pass by and grabs on, holds it tight and lets it show its own story. “It’s taking fragments of stories and things you hear and weaving them into something more tangible,” is how Larson describes the term.
It’s apt for the spunky, soft-spoken woman who always loved writing and took a round-about way to finding her way back to it. She recently published her second book, “100 Things to Do in Minnesota Before You Die,” which features a few spots around the Mille Lacs area.
She first came across “storycatcher” from Christina Baldwin who wrote “Storycatcher: Making Sense of Our Lives Through the Power and Practice of Story.” It felt right for Larson, who has a love of history and travel. For her, it’s “taking bits and pieces and finding what’s exciting and maybe forgotten.”
Larson loved writing as a kid, born and raised in New Ulm. But it’s something she fell away from when the normal pressures of life seeped in and writing full-time felt like an impossible path to keep up with it. It was after moving to Brainerd in 2007 with her husband and enrolling in classes at Central Lakes College, Larson began writing again.
Larson said it was the perfect opportunity. Before, she was a working parent. She “always read,” Larson said, “but I didn’t have time to write.” At CLC, though, her love of writing was rekindled in her composition classes.
It was in 2020 Larson had an opportunity to write a book. Krista Soukup of the Blue Cottage Agency in Brainerd reached out to Larson about an email she received from a “random publisher” out of St. Louis, Missouri. Larson knew Soukup well from workshops and has a monthly Zoom call with other writers part of the agency.
The publisher, Reedy Press, was seeking someone who could write a book about the Brainerd, greater Minnesota area. “That was literally the week I was sent home, everybody was sent home because of COVID,” Larson said.
Larson was interested in learning more. Out of that, her first book, “100 Things To Do In Minnesota Northwoods Before You Die” came into being.
Before that, though, Larson had already established herself as a writer. After finishing her degree at CLC, she started working there part-time. On her off days, she started dedicating time to a group that became known as the MsStorians.
Four women, Larson and three friends, began meeting together, piecing together interesting things they came across, incomplete stories they heard – they were storycatchers. One such story led to publication in the Lake Country Journal. Larson recounted how, many years ago, she came across an interesting old headstone in the Evergreen Cemetery. She returned to her mother-in-law’s home and asked about it; she wasn’t sure what Larson was talking about. But Larson, who had been walking, didn’t have any kind of way to document the headstone – no camera on her phone, no piece of paper, nothing.
She didn’t forget the headstone though. When Larson returned to the cemetery again about 20 years later, she found the caretaker, Rusty, and asked about it. He knew exactly what she was talking about and led her right to the exact headstone she had first seen.
The headstone was unique, as it referenced people who had been found on the grounds of the North Pacific Railyard. A neighbor helped Larson find more information about it, and as she researched, she got more and more excited about writing. It turned into her first article for the Lake County Journal.
Larson said diving back into history can be tricky to write about, especially if you go far enough back. Finding multiple sources that reference something can be difficult to do, and Larson takes care to find those sources before stating something as historical fact. Another piece she’s written references a cemetery with Black Union soldiers, just north of Mille Lacs Lake. But she was able to connect with the families of some of the soldiers who were buried and built up her bibliography that way.
And she’s growing her own library of historical books. As she’s continued to pursue that passion of history and storycatching, she’s also built up contacts and people she can call with any question who may help point her in the right direction.
When Larson began writing her first book as COVID tore through the country, as the world felt like it slowed to a halt and businesses shuttered, those resources looked different. And it put a new spin on the book that maybe wouldn’t have been there otherwise. As she considered what to put in the book about the northwoods of Minnesota, Larson considered what was still open, what people could do while feeling safe.
Larson also thinks that maybe she wouldn’t have been able to write the book if COVID hadn’t sent her home with many others. At that point, Larson was working full-time at CLC, and, logistically speaking, taking on a book would have been a sizable task to tack onto everyday life.
But she took a poster board and began writing out ideas of 100 places to go in the northwoods. With her husband and family, Larson has done a fair bit of traveling, and previous MsStorian adventures took her all over the state as well. And other friends and family members and acquaintances started sending in their suggestions. They were all written down.
Then she narrowed it down with some tactics: Would it have survived the shutdown? Was it publicly accessible? Could she verify the location and other pertinent details?
Once the book was published, Reedy Press asked her to do another – but for the whole state this time.
Larson, of course, agreed.
She followed much of the same process, but she did her best not to repeat much from the first book. She also sectioned off the large state of Minnesota and attempted to have at least something from each portion.
One of the main criteria for selecting a place, though, was “something special that you can’t just read about.” She wanted each place to be something worth driving to, something that could connect people and make memories.
Larson readily admitted she has not been to every place she mentioned in her books. “And I won’t go to everything,” she said. The books are meant to be a “celebration for Minnesota for everybody,” and ziplining isn’t something she’s interested in doing. But there are definitely things she has on her bucket list – like the Pipestone National Monument.
Choosing a favorite spot from her books is “like picking your favorite kid,” Larson said. But Schell’s Brewery holds a special place in her heart, with its beautiful park area and historical ties to the New Ulm area – it’s also where she and her husband took their wedding photos. She also loves the Hairy Mosquito in Mille Lacs County, which gets a mention in the book, as well as the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post. (Malmo Market is also featured!)
Larson has a particular fondness for “mom and pop” shops, too, and she tried to include what she could. “Mom and pop shops support the kids and are an active part of our communities.”
She continues to write, and Larson is still taking notes on where to visit in Minnesota. People reach out to her all the time about what she may have missed. And through her publisher, she can do updates and more editions. She’s also got plans for a children’s book – inspired by her kids’ experiences – and a novel someday. Larson also still writes for local publications and magazines, and hopes to keep writing with the MsStorians again.
Mostly, though, she hopes her first two books inspire people. “Get out and explore,” Larson said. “Celebrate our large, diverse state, and have fun with it.”
Larson is available for library and community events. She can be reached at juliejolarsonstorycatcher@gmail.com. Purchase her books and see more information at her website, juliejolarson.com.adf
