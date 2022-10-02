Catholic Charities’ work is embedded in this community through the local senior dining site. And without volunteers, this work cannot happen. Last year, thousands of volunteer hours were donated to benefit the programs of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities is request individuals donate a few of their life’s hours to help fight food insecurity in your hometown! We are in desperate need of volunteers to provide meals for seniors in your area.

