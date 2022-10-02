Catholic Charities’ work is embedded in this community through the local senior dining site. And without volunteers, this work cannot happen. Last year, thousands of volunteer hours were donated to benefit the programs of Catholic Charities.
Catholic Charities is request individuals donate a few of their life’s hours to help fight food insecurity in your hometown! We are in desperate need of volunteers to provide meals for seniors in your area.
“As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace:” 1 Peter 4:10
Volunteer opportunities available at senior dining sites include:
• Prepare food in kitchens
• Set-up dining sites for meals
• Serve meals
• Clean-up after meals
“Volunteers are critical to fulfill the mission of Catholic Charities. We can’t serve the Central Minnesota community without them,” said Annie Henriksen, volunteer coordinator. “I am thankful for each and every volunteer, for the work they do and the hope they inspire.”
For more information on volunteer opportunities, contact Annie Henriksen at 320-650-1645 or annie.henriksen@ccstcloud.org. Learn more at ccstcloud.org/volunteer. Or to learn more about dining site volunteer opportunities, contact the Senior Dining Site Coordinator at the location nearest you.
About Catholic Charities Senior Dining
Catholic Charities Senior Dining, a program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, has been providing low-cost healthy and nutritious meal options for seniors aged 60 and older across central Minnesota for more than 55 years. The program’s nine-county region includes Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties, and the program has expanded to five additional counties, including Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena.
