Catholic Charities Senior Dining has organized frozen meal distribution pop-up locations for the month of August across Central Minnesota, with meals for seniors age 60 and older available at 27 locations, including:
Albany, Askov, Big Lake, Brainerd, Browerville, Deerwood, Foley, Hinckley, Little Falls, Milaca, Mora, North Branch, Ogilvie, Paynesville, Pierz, Pillager*, Rush City, Sandstone, Sartell, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Staples, Wadena, Willow River.
* Note that the Pillager location also includes NAPS distribution from 12 to 4 pm, with frozen meal distribution from 12 to 2 pm.
Senior Dining has expanded its monthly pop-up location to include Willow River, Pine County.
The project is partially funded under a contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act. Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible, and all clients must complete an annual registration form.
Harvest Heartland will provide a box of nutritious food to low-income seniors 60 years old and over. Program participants are given a box of highly nutritious food that may include canned fruits, vegetables and juices, milk, cheese, canned meat, peanut butter or dried beans, cereal, rice or pasta.
See the following locations, dates and times:
• Ogilvie: Tuesday, August 3, 11 am to 12 pm — Ogilvie Museum, 102 N Hill Ave, Ogilvie, MN 56358
• Mora: Tuesday, August 3, 12 to 1 pm — First Presbyterian Church, 551 S Wood St, Mora, MN 55051
• Brainerd: Thursday, August 5, 11 am to 12:00 pm — Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army, 208 S 5th St, Brainerd, MN 56401
• Hinckley: Friday, August 6, 10 to 11:30 am — Hinckley Community Center, 102 Dunn Ave N, Hinckley, MN 55037
• St. Cloud: Monday, August 9, 11 am to 1 pm — First Presbyterian Church, 340 5th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN 56301
• Milaca: Thursday, August 12, 2 to 3:30 pm — Alliance Church, 12543 MN-23, Milaca, MN 56353
• Little Falls: Friday, August 13, 10 to 11 am — Little Falls Senior Center, 510 7th St NE, Little Falls, MN 56345
• Deerwood: Monday, August 16, 11 am to 12:30 pm — Deerwood Auditorium (parking lot), 23770 Forest Rd, Deerwood, MN 56444
• Sandstone: Monday, August 19, 1 to 2:30 pm — Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment, Inc. (PHASE), 106 Main St, Sandstone, MN 55072
Visit ccstcloud.org/events for the most up-to-date information.
