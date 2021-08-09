Cathy Andrews of Onamia, Minnesota passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. A wandering soul with an easy smile, she was so many things to so many people - mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Formerly Cathy Gridley, Cathy Klabunde and Cathy Nelson, she lived her entire life in Minnesota; born in Clarkfield, growing up in Sauk Center, attending college in Moorhead, starting a family in Jeffers, teaching in Wabasso, owning businesses in Redwood Falls, raising her daughter in Manhattan Beach, Brainerd, and the Twin Cities, retiring in Northfield and finally living out her days in Onamia. She was loving, she was kind and she was strong. She was artistic, she was eccentric and she loved to laugh. More than anything she loved her kids, her grand children and her friends. But she also loved the woods, the water and her flowers. She saw the beauty in everything and everyone and no matter how difficult life was, she was generous and thankful for the blessings of each day. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Gillian Gridley, her son and daughter-in-law Tim and Jody Klabunde, her grandchildren Maddy and Jack Klabunde and many friends.
An informal memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, August 22 at the Onamia Vets Club in their private event room, from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. The Vets Club is located north of Onamia at the intersection of 169 and highway 27.
