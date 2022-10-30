cross county pic.jpg

The members of the Mille Lacs Raiders cross-country team closed out its season running in the Great River Conference Championships staged at Pine City Country Club on Oct. 18.

Since 2012, the Raider cross-country team has had at least one athlete earn all-conference honors. It looked like that streak would end in 2022, since the Raiders had not had a varsity runner to enter throughout the season.  Enter, Onamia freshman Liz Schleis, who decided to run in the varsity race at the GRC to give a try to extend the Mille Lacs streak of all-conference qualifiers. “I was proud of Liz for just deciding to run varsity.  She would have won the Junior Varsity race easily, but she accepted the challenge,” Raiders coach Jeff Walz said. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.