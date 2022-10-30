The members of the Mille Lacs Raiders cross-country team closed out its season running in the Great River Conference Championships staged at Pine City Country Club on Oct. 18.
Since 2012, the Raider cross-country team has had at least one athlete earn all-conference honors. It looked like that streak would end in 2022, since the Raiders had not had a varsity runner to enter throughout the season. Enter, Onamia freshman Liz Schleis, who decided to run in the varsity race at the GRC to give a try to extend the Mille Lacs streak of all-conference qualifiers. “I was proud of Liz for just deciding to run varsity. She would have won the Junior Varsity race easily, but she accepted the challenge,” Raiders coach Jeff Walz said.
Walz continued, “Liz ran a beautiful race, staying near the top 10 all race long.” The top 10 athletes in the race would be all-conference and the next four honorable mention.
“I told Liz before the event to run a race she would be proud of and have no regrets” Walz said. “She did just that, running a time of 23:04 which was a personal best by 30 seconds and she cut a 1:30 off the time she ran on the Pine City course a month ago. She simply ran the best race she could have and left it all on the course.”
Liz would finish 11th overall and earn All-Conference Honorable Mention.
“An amazing accomplishment in her first varsity race” Walz said.
Eighth grader Abby Skogen got the meet off to a great start, winning the Junior High race by over 30 seconds. “Abby wanted the GRC Championship really bad, and she went out and dominated the race,” Walz said.
That was Abby’s fourth win of the season.
Sophomore June Schleis ran in her first race since early September coming off an injury and finished four in the Junior Varsity race.
Eighth grader Kylie Lorentz has also been battling the injury bug. She placed 14th in the JH race.
“I was excited that they (June and Kylie) both wanted to finish the season on the course.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.