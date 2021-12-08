COVID-19 cases in Mille Lacs continue to be ranked as “high transmission” according to data updated Dec. 3 by the state Department of Health and the federal Center for Disease Control.
Current CDC numbers said that Mille Lacs County reported 229 cases in the previous seven-day period. That equates to a positivity rate of 16.15%, down slightly from the previous seven-day report.
The CDC update said 53.2% of county residents are fully vaccinated. When looking at the county population age 18 and older, 70.6% have received at least one dose and 66% are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, the positivity rate in neighboring Aitkin County was listed as 21.9%, with 84 new cases; 61.9% of that county is fully vaccinated. In Crow Wing County, the positivity rate was 16.22%, with 321 new cases. That county has 60.9% of its residents fully vaccinated.
Overall, Minnesota ranked fourth in the nation for number of COVID cases, at 422 per 100,000. Vermont and Michigan’s numbers are higher.
On Friday, Dec. 3, the Minnesota Department of Health was reporting the latest number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mille Lacs County was 5,394 cases. To date, there have been 79 Mille Lacs County residents who have died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The CDC continues to rank Mille Lacs County with a high transmission rate of COVID-19 in Mille Lacs County and recommends everyone in Mille Lacs County wear a mask in public, indoor settings.
The Mille Lacs County Department of Public Health is also offering Moderna booster shots at the county government center in Milaca.
Visit the same website listed above to register for the booster shots, or call 320-983-3208 to reach health department staff.
A free COVID-19 testing site in Milaca’s Rec Park is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Gorecki Community Center adjacent to the splash pad in Milaca. Appointments can be made online.
