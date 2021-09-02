The owners of Cedarwood Family Restaurant, located in Onamia, just celebrated their five year anniversary on July 17.
The family restaurant has taken off in the last five years, according to Stacey Phillips, who owns the restaurant along with her husband, Duane Phillips. The restaurant now employs 25 people and has made some changes including remodeling the kitchen, adding a cooler and freezer, adding new flooring, updating decor, gaining a stronger social media presence, and adding new menu items.
When asked about the history of the restaurant, Stacey Phillips said they bought it from Lois Abramowicz. Phillips said she worked as a cook with Abramowicz who worked as a waitress in the ‘80s at Gateway Restaurant. And prior to that, Phillips said she got her start as a cook at the age of 14 at Gateway with the help of who she called a wonderful boss, the late Bill Nelson.
She said Abramowicz decided to go out on her own and open Cedarwood. “Five years ago, Lois had a for sale sign in the window,” recalled Phillips who was currently running a daycare but who had 12 years experience as a cook. “Kiddingly, I told my husband to buy it for me.” Little did she know that Duane already had a tour with Abramowicz and planned for the couple to meet with her the next Tuesday. “We ended up signing on that Friday and took over July 17.”
That was then, and this is now where the restaurant’s menu comprises of cafe staples such as all-day breakfast, burgers, fish & shrimp baskets, homestyle dinners, chicken dinners, salads, sandwiches, and melts, with some modern favorites such as appetizers and wraps. Some features not found in every family restaurant include homemade soups, hot dishes and desserts. Kids and seniors are not left out as they have a menu of their own. And for sweet treats, malts, shakes, rootbeer floats, sundaes, ice cream, rolls, muffins, bars, and pies make a nice addition.
The business is a true family business. Stacey runs the operations, and Duane is the “numbers and maintenance guy,” helping behind the scenes. Duane also runs a logging business, and Stacey helps run the daycare with the help of her daughters, Amanda and Jenna, who have also helped at the restaurant. “Our son says he helps by eating here daily,” quipped Phillips.
On top of the business ventures, the Phillips have fostered over 150 children in the last 20 years.
Of their crew, Phillips said, “We have a great crew, present and past.” She also gave a shout out to Janet Peterson who followed Abramowicz to Cedarwood and is still there today after 30 years.
If you’re looking for a restaurant with warm hometown service and great food, visit Cedarwood Family Restaurant located at 515 Main St in Onamia. The phone number to call with to go orders is (320) 532-4414. The hours are 7 a.m to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.