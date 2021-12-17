It may be safe to say that, of the many fishing-related businesses around Mille Lacs Lake, there are only a few that have not changed hands over the past decades.
Not so with the Brandt clan.
As of 2021-22, the extended Brandt family has owned and operated their ice-fishing business for 60 years.
In late fall of 1961, Bob and Shirley Brandt started moving ice houses on to the big lake out of Cove Bay on Mille Lacs’ south side. Later they purchased a steep, narrow strip of Mille Lacs lake shore just down the road, today referred to as Brandt’s Landing.
That land has been a staple spot for the Brandt ice-fishing business ever since.
Bob started servicing a half-dozen or so houses, which he stored on land just one block south of his landing area in South Harbor Township. That little village of ice houses is sometimes referred to as “Brandtville” by locals.
By the time Bob’s son Jerry was of high school age, he was helping his dad and mom run one of the most successful ice-fishing businesses in the area.
Grandpa Bob passed away in 2011 and Jerry took over what had grown to be a fairly large enterprise.
Lest someone think this was an easy way to make a living, consider this: according to Jerry’s son, Jerry Jr., his dad went through at least five heavy-duty trucks and plows over the five-plus decades he ran the business, not to mention the five times their resort vehicles broke through the ice and sunk to the bottom of the lake, sometimes with Jerry or Jerry, Jr. inside.
“I guess we always knew the risks involved in this business,” Jerry, Jr. said.
Also, take into account the degree of difficulty it was to haul over 100 heavy angling houses on to the lake, plowing roads to get their customers to a favorite spot sometimes miles from shore, traversing huge, often unexpected cracks in the ice, supplying the shacks with drilled holes and fuel, then chipping the houses out of the ice just in time to get them off the lake before seasons end.
Before Jerry Sr. passed away in the late fall of 2019, he was asked by an area reporter how many years he had “good ice” (that is ice near shore that was smooth) so as to start building his roads to his Mille Lacs Lake ice-house villages, he said, “in over 50 years of building roads, I can count on one hand the number of times we had smooth going.”
With the passing of their papa, his “kids,” Russell, Amanda, Gustie (Meyer-Brandt) Maruska, Jerry Jr. along with Jerry, Jr.’s wife Briana, met to decide just what they were going to do with the fish-house business.
Amanda said the family decided to carry on the Brandt tradition of servicing winter fishing, realizing “things in that business maybe needed re-branding, or as she quipped, “re-Brandting.”
So, Brandt’s Landing, with some re-Brandting, will be opening their gates to the big lake in the coming weeks as soon as they can carve out a road near shore and ice conditions warrant it.
The third generation of Brandts will be starting another decade of what their grandparents, Bob and Shirley, and their father and mother, Jerry, Sr. and Gustie, put in motion 60 years back.
