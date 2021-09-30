The 28th annual Old-Tyme Fall Fest was held on Saturday, September 25 at the Mille Lacs Lake Museum in Isle. The event was sponsored by the Mille Lacs Lake Historical Society in cooperation with the Isle Chamber of Commerce. It gave members of the public the chance to come in direct contact with local history, and artisans and collectors a chance to show their goods.
History is very alive for Scott Coffman, who welcomed visitors into the 1915 log cabin built by his grandparents, Rachel and Lewis Griffith. He pointed out the hand-hewn lumber used in its construction. Running his fingers along a ceiling beam, he commented on how he enjoys touching it and thinking that “it was my grandparents that made these notches.”
Whether warming up next to the stove in the log cabin, viewing the museum’s assorted collection of memorabilia, tasting local maple syrup, or getting together to talk about the days of yesteryear, the Old-Tyme Fall Fest provided an opportunity to see and touch history and to celebrate the past and present of living in the area around Mille Lacs Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.