The Minnesota Historical Society is honoring Minnesota women throughout March during Women’s History Month. Women of note are being featured at the Historical Society’s Votes for Women online exhibit. Numerous categories, such as, abolition, child welfare, fair employment, gender equality, fair wages and many more are highlighted in this exhibit, which can be viewed here: https://www.mnhs.org/votesforwomen
Here are a few select women who have made a major difference in Minnesota’s history:
•Ione Wood Gibbs (1871-1923) was a journalist and the editor of Our Women and Children magazine. She was the first president of the Minnesota Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, which formed as a result of the Minnesota Federation of Women’s Clubs banning Black women from joining. Under Gibbs’ leadership, the MFCWC protected Black Minnesotans’ civil rights and centered anti-lynching issues, child welfare, housing, homemaking, and social services.
•Emily Goodridge Grey (1834-1916) was one of the first Black residents of territorial St. Anthony. She was involved in antislavery advocacy and “shaped the culture of the Twin Cities and helped establish a strong Black community,” MNHS says. She played a key role in St. Anthony’s community of abolitionists and in 1960 won the lawsuit to free Eliza Winston, an enslaved woman who arrived in St. Anthony from Mississippi.
•Emily Peake (1920-1995) was an active public servant in the Twin Cities. Her family was from White Earth Nation, and she and her sister formed the Na-gu-aub (Rainbow) Club, which was a place of refuge for Ojibwe women arriving in the Twin Cities looking for work. She enlisted in the Women’s Coast Guard Reserve during World War II, worked for the U.S. State Department in Austria, and was involved in organizations like American Youth for Democracy, the Minnesota Student League for Democracy, and Young Progressives of America. She opened up her home as a space for Native people during the 1950s when Indigenous sovereignty was under attack by federal relocation and termination policies. The Upper Midwest American Indian Center opened in 1961 as a result of her work.
•Katie McWatt (1931-2010) lobbied at the Minnesota State Legislature and “was relentless in defending the Black community in St. Paul against housing and employment discrimination,” the exhibit reads. She organized significant protests and worked to improve schools for Black students. She was the coordinator of Central High School’s Minority Education Program in St. Paul, president of the St. Paul NAACP, and director of the St. Paul Urban League, and also served on the boards of the League of Women Voters Minnesota and Hallie Q. Brown Community Center. She was the first Black candidate to run for St. Paul City Council.
•Ruth Tanbara (1907-2008) and her husband were the first Japanese-Americans to settle in St. Paul after President Roosevelt’s executive order “authorizing the forced removal of residents of Japanese descent from their homes along the West Coast, regardless of their citizenship status,” MNHS’s exhibit says. She and her husband were active leaders in St. Paul’s Japanese community and, through their roles on the St. Paul Resettlement Committee, helped many newly resettled Japanese residents find work and housing. Tanbara and her husband were also a part of the Japanese American Citizens League, which advocated for repealing the federal law banning Japanese immigrants from becoming citizens and from voting.
•Amanda Lyles (1850-1937) was one of Minnesota’s first Black woman entrepreneurs as the owner of the Hair Bazaar salon. She was involved in the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Minnesota Women’s Loyal Union, and the National Woman’s Party. She also founded the National John Brown Memorial Association, which fundraised to create a monument honoring abolitionist John Brown.
•Marie Bottineau Baldwin (1863-1952) was a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa who worked for her father’s law firm in the Twin Cities that handled cases for Ojibwe people in Minnesota and North Dakota. She later moved to Washington, D.C. to advocate for treaty rights for Native people. She was the first Indigenous woman to graduate from Washington College of Law and “helped establish national alliances and networks of Native people as an officer in the Society of American Indians,” according to the exhibit.
These and numerous other influential women’s stories can be viewed at the Historical Society’s website.
Credit: Minnesota Historical Society.
