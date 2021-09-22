Data from the 2020 Census was released in August and may have an impact in the way of redistricting in Mille Lacs County. The law enacted by Congress in December 1975, requires the Census Bureau to provide states the opportunity to identify the small area geography for which they need data in order to conduct legislative redistricting for the U.S. House of Representatives, state legislatures and many local offices.
Redistricting, just a fancy name for the redrawing of legislative boundaries, must occur following a census to allow for the apportionment of congressional districts to the states if a state gains or loses congressional districts as a result of population changes and may occur to ensure districts have equal populations. Some governments may choose to conduct redistricting for political reasons.
In general, populations have decreased in rural areas, but in Mille Lacs County, the population has slightly increased. In 2010 in Mille Lacs County, the total population was 26,097, and now the population is 26,277.
Currently, the biggest age group is persons aged 18-64 at 57.7%. Those over 65 years total 18.6% and those younger than 18 years old total 23.7%.
Though not much change is expected in Mille Lacs County as far as redistricting, possibly in one or two townships, State Representative Sondra Erickson said that changes may occur in other areas of the state. “Population gains and losses vary across the state, so I think both the House and Senate will have to draw legislative boundaries that will result in large geographic areas in the far north of the state as well as in other areas of the state,” speculated Erickson. “However, in the end, the courts will draw the boundaries because I doubt the two bodies will reach agreement.”
Senator Andrew Mathews says he is unsure what will happen along district lines. “There is a committee on redistricting that is traveling the state currently and collecting data,” noted Mathews. “The redistricting committee from the House and the Senate will put forward proposed district lines.” He concurred with Erickson saying that if the two chambers cannot reach an agreement, the lines will be settled in court. Mathews speculated that the new district probably won’t go all the way from Mille Lacs Lake to Becker again, however, but that there are many ways to slice the pie.
“I’ve really enjoyed working for each and every community in District 15, and I hope to keep as many as possible!” said Mathews.
Growth moving away from rural cities
In 2010, the United States population was 308,758,105 and is now 328,239,523 based on recent census data.
The nation’s composition remains a mix of big cities and small cities, according to the Census Bureau. Only 4.1% (787) of all U.S. cities had a population of 50,000 or more in 2020. On the other hand, of the 19,320 cities in the United States that were incorporated in both 2010 and 2020, around 75.5% (14,591) had fewer than 5,000 people as of April 1, 2020.
Overall, large cities with 2020 populations of 50,000 or more grew at a faster pace in the South than in any other region. Since the 2010 Census, the population living in large cities in the South increased by 12.3%. In comparison, the population living in large cities in the West grew by 10.4%, while those in the Northeast and Midwest grew by 6.8% and 4.8%, respectively.
On average, the population living in small cities — those with fewer than 5,000 people in 2020 — has had slow or negative growth from 2010 to 2020:
Western small cities saw growth with an increase of 1.4%.
Southern small cities declined by 0.3%.
Midwestern small cities declined by 0.9%.
Northeastern small cities declined by 1.9%.
Cities that were incorporated in 2010 and 2020 with a 2020 population of 50,000 or more contained 129.2 million people out of the nation’s 3.28 million. Of all the people who live in incorporated places, 62.2% live in these big cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.