A Becker man has been charged with felony theft and burglary charges five days after pull-tab proceeds were reported stolen from a Milaca bar and restaurant.
Christopher M. Woods, age 34, is accused of taking $3,340 from the pull-tab boxes at the Blue Moon.
An arrest warrant for Wood’s arrest was issued five days later, on February 10. That was three days after Woods was arrested by the Sherburne County Drug Task Force on multiple narcotic charges following the execution of a search warrant at Woods’ Becker residence.
Woods posted bail in Sherburne County on February 10 and was released from jail. Soon afterwards, he was taken into custody by Sherburne County authorities on the warrant related to the Blue Moon theft that had been issued in Mille Lacs County earlier that day.
Court records state that the suspect entered the Blue Moon Saloon on February 5 in the morning hours before the bar and restaurant opened for business.
Staff was working in the back of the business preparing for the day’s opening. A staff member confronted the man, who stated he was looking for a restroom. He was promptly escorted from the premises. The man left the Blue Moon in a black pick-up truck with Texas license plates.
After the man left the Blue Moon, staff did a routine inventory of the tills and discovered $3,400 missing. The Milaca Police Department was notified.
Surveillance video showed that prior to being confronted by the Blue Moon employee, the suspect took money from several drawers at the pull-tab boxes.
Video showed that the man was wearing gloves, which prevented finger prints and DNA from being collected at the scene.
On February 8, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office notified the Milaca Police Department that it had been using a GPS tracker on a black pick-up truck with Texas plates, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. The truck, Sherburne County authorities said, had been tracked at the Blue Moon Saloon at the time of the theft.
Woods had been arrested by Sherburne County authorities a day earlier in Becker after the execution of the search warrant for the drugs.
Confiscated was 18.88 grams of cocaine, a case containing mushrooms, Hydrocodone pills, and THC gummies.
After posting bail on the felony drug possession charges in Sherburne County, he was taken back into custody on the Mille Lacs County charges.
Woods has been charged with attempted burglary and damage to property in another case in Sherburne County, as well.
At 2:24 a.m. on January 30, deputies responded to the Brickyard Bar in Clear Lake where a card had been jammed into the latch of a door leading outside from the dining room. The card prevented the door from latching closed. It was also discovered that the suspect tampered with the bar’s security system.
Damage to the security system was estimated at about $1,000.
Surveillance video showed that at 1:02 a.m. a person later identified as Woods was tampering with the door. Video also showed the suspect getting into a black pick-up with Texas license plates.
Woods remained in custody at the Mille Lacs County Jail in Milaca as of Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Woods made his initial appearance on February 11 in Mille Lacs County District Court. He is set to appear in court for an omnibus hearing at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22.
