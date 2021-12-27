Three Onamia women have been charged with felony possession of marijuana and other charges in 7th District Court.
Tina Cain, 49; Stephanie Jackson, 45; and Karri Kegg, 32, were all charged with 5th degree possession, according to the court filings, in separate incidents.
Cain was also charged with one count of refusing to submit to a chemical test, a gross misdemeanor. The complaint says that Onamia police stopped Cain’s vehicle Dec. 12, because the officer found that she had an expired driver’s license. The officer said that he noticed a female passenger who appeared to be semi-conscious, while the rear seat passenger was hostile and argumentative.
The officer called for a tow truck after seeing that the insurance card provided did not match the vehicle’s VIN. He then asked the passenger, later identified as Stephanie Jackson, to exit the vehicle. As she did so, the officer found drug paraphernalia where she had been seated, including baggies of rock methamphetamine, the complaint said. The male passenger in the back seat left on foot.
The officer located Cain’s purse and also allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia. Because of the cold weather, the two women had been moved to the back seat of the squad car. When the officer returned to his vehicle, he found both women passed out, the court document stated.
Both women were arrested. Cain was taken to the hospital for a blood or urine sample, but refused to cooperate.
If convicted, Cain could face five years or a $10,000 fine for the drug charge and one-year and/or $3,000 fine for refusing the chemical test as required by the search warrant.
Jackson could face five years or a $10,000 fine for the drug charge.
In an arrest on Dec. 11, Karri Kegg was arrested and charged with 5th degree drug possession and with giving a false name to law enforcement, a gross misdemeanor.
