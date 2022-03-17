A 23-year-old Lino Lakes man, Colin James Louvar, has been charged with numerous offenses in connection with an April 10, 2021, incident on Mille Lacs Lake that allegedly included throwing objects at others, threats of physical violence and indecent exposure.
Charges include felony harassment, aggravated violations - commit because of bias, gross misdemeanor indecent exposure/lewdness and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with the incident that was directed at Tribal harvesters on Mille Lacs Lake.
According to the complaint, on April 10, 2021, the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to boaters and later to a local residence because of the complaint. They stated that at least two separate spearing parties reported being subject to various types of harassment from the same source.
At approximately 10:14 p.m. a Mille Lacs County deputy was dispatched to a disturbance on Whistle Road, Isle.
A Wisconsin conservation officer, who was overseeing the spearing and netting of fish by Wisconsin tribe members on Mille Lacs Lake, also reported he had been notified that residents on Whistle Road had been yelling, throwing rocks and allegedly threatening to shoot those same tribe members. According to the complaint, the main aggressors included a male wearing a dark shirt and hat, and a female wearing a pink tie-dyed shirt.
A 911 call placed from the Whistle Road residence reported people were trespassing on the property.
According to the complaint, upon arrival, a deputy heard shouting and arguing coming from the residence. Residents of the building were arguing with an adult female and a minor. Both individuals left the residence and spoke to an officer. One of the residents was identified as Louvar.
A deputy was later flagged down by another group of boaters reporting they had captured the incident on video and were verbally harassed by residents at the Whistle Road residence.
The deputy along with another deputy reviewed the video of the residents and the other group of boaters arguing, which included expletives and derogatory comments.
According to the complaint, the deputy later spoke with the victims and their children and they said the residents began swearing at them and throwing things at them before threatening to shoot them. They provided a picture of a tall male wearing a red sweater claiming he exposed his buttocks to them. They were unsure who threw rocks/bottles at them.
The felony harassment, aggravated violations - commit because of bias charge comes with a maximum sentence of 5 years or $10,000 fine, or both. The gross misdemeanor, indecent exposure/lewdness or procure another to expose in presence of minor under 16 charge comes with a maximum sentence of one year or $3,000 fine or both. The misdemeanor, disorderly conduct charge comes with a maximum sentence of 90 days or $1,000 fine or both.
Enforcement officers remind everyone if you hear or see anything that resembles harassment of tribal harvesters to contact the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) or the DNR immediately. If it’s a potentially life-threatening incident, call 911. The non-emergency response GLIFWC enforcement line can be reached at 715-685-2113.
