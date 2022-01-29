When last winter the Onamia and Isle School Boards decided to pair each of the fall, winter and spring sports, that move also went on to included the following State High School League sanctioned school organizations including cheerleading, one-act plays, pep-band and speech.
As it stands heading into the new year, the cheerleading team which took the field at home football games last fall, is also on hand at home boys and girls basketball games at Isle and Onamia’s gyms.
Although the squad is open to OHS and IHS students, so far the team is made up of only Isle classmates. The group is under the direction of Mariah Tronnes and Emma Haggberg.
As for the pep band: Onamia band director Jennifer Van Reese and Isle director Dwight Przybilla are reaping the rewards of combining their pep bands as they did during fall. The combined bands have doubled the size of previous ensembles and, besides sounding more full, they are also introducing the general public and their schools to their new school song... an original composition written by the Milaca High School band director, Andrew Nelson.
On deck for the school pairings are competitions with their one-act-play cast and later this school year the combined speech team will be competing in meets around mid-Minnesota.
