Mille Lacs County Chief Deputy Kyle Burton spoke with the Messenger and shared examples of the type of things law enforcement faces on a daily basis. Over the years, Burton has had many close calls of life and death situations.
In March of 2020 in Bradbury Township, south of Onamia, Burton and other officers were searching for a man with a warrant out for his arrest. A deputy located the suspect’s vehicle who wouldn’t stop for the officer and led him to his mother’s house where he fled on foot.
Shots were fired at the officer, and the officer fired back. No one was hit.
Burton, who was a sergeant at the time, responded to the scene with his K9 officer, Bongo. The area had to be locked down, and the SWAT team and state patrol helicopter were called.
It was dark, and Burton and Bongo went out to confront the suspect, not knowing if he would shoot in their direction or not.
Thankfully, the man had disarmed himself by dropping his gun in a nearby trailer, so law enforcement was able to apprehend the man.
“When I heard this call, ice went through my veins because you want to be there for your partner. The radio went quiet, so I didn’t know what happened,” said Burton. “It was the longest 30 miles of my life.”
On another occasion, almost a year ago in Isle, Burton and his partner responded to a DANCO (Domestic Violence No Contact Order) violation. Upon arrival, gunfire erupted. The officers knocked on the door; instead of opening the door, the suspect shot at the officers with an AR15. Burton’s partner fell back, and Burton didn’t know if he had been shot. The bullets narrowly missed the officer as his partner shot back.
Burton and his partner retreated to a nearby garage. A standoff followed for nearly four hours while officers later learned that the suspect’s nephew was in the home during the gunfire and standoff.
At one point during the standoff, the suspect’s grandmother walked into the house. She was able to take one of the suspect’s gun magazines and turn it over to the officers. Unfortunately, negotiations were not successful in getting the man to turn himself in, and he took his own life. No one else was harmed, however.
“I looked at the door afterward remembering where we were standing,” recalled Burton. “It was a miracle that no deputies were harmed.”
“Even though no deputies were injured, there is emotional and psychological damage that happens when you go through these things. It’s not just shootings but car accidents and deaths that we see,” noted Burton. “We see good people and bad people on their worst days.”
Burton’s partner decided not to work in law enforcement anymore following the event.
Officers most often don’t have time to process what happened when they’re working. “In a 12-hour shift, you just don’t have time to process,” said Burton. “You may do CPR on an infant, then respond to a car accident where a fatality occurred, and then you might go to break up a fight somewhere. You just kind of stuff it inside, and it might catch up with you. But then you do it all over again the next day.”
Burton said that the Sheriff’s Office is in beginning stages of instituting a mental health program where officers can do a check in and talk about what is on their mind. “There is the old school mentality that we’re bulletproof and don’t need to talk about what goes on in our line of work. I think once upon a time, it was viewed as a sign of weakness.” said Burton. “But mental health is important to doing our job. It can be very taxing on you.”
He added that in Hennepin County, the sheriff’s office started an officer wellness unit with full-time wellness coaches on staff with nutrition, exercise and spiritual guidance as part of the program. “They take it very seriously,” said Burton. “I think we’re at the point where doing nothing is not an option.” He noted that some staff may be hesitant because it’s something new. They can be required to go to the appointment but can’t require them to talk about anything.
“I think having a culture where mental health is taken seriously is important to the public,” said Burton. “Ninety-nine percent of the officers do what they’re supposed to, but keeping ourselves in check and not ignoring our own mental health is very important.”
Burton concluded by saying the officers are thankful they are where they are and have this community when asked about the recent attitudes by some toward law enforcement. “We can’t hardly go anywhere, Subway or whenever, without two or three people arguing over who’s going to get our meal,” he quipped.
