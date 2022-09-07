Mille Lacs County will form committee in response
Mike Wimmer, the Mille Lacs County Development Manager, approached the county board at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 about a child care assessment study performed by First Children’s Finance in conjunction with East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC).
As a continuation of the survey conducted, Wimmer asked the board to consider entering a contract with the entities and form a committee exploring what the study found and to come up with locally-based solutions to address the present availability gap of child care within the county.
With the formation of the committee, ECRDC and First Children’s Finance are offering “strategic planning expertise – at no cost – to Mille Lacs County with the goal of developing strategies to address the childcare availability gap in the county,” according to the board’s agenda form.
The board voted unanimously to form the committee, and Chair Genny Reynolds was appointed to serve on it.
So what does the childcare availability assessment say, and what’s the next step?
ECRDC partnered with First Children’s Finance, which is based out of Minneapolis, after wanting to understand the need for child care in the counties they service.
Michelle Thomas of ECRDC explained the intent behind the survey in an email: “We were looking to understand what the demand is, how large the gaps are between what child care is available and what is needed and where the gaps are – family providers, child care centers, both?”
By understanding the gap better, Thomas said, counties can start to “address the workforce shortage in the region.” Availability of child care can determine if families stay in the area or leave, re-enter the workforce, and it can help or cause stress associated with child care selection, Thomas added.
Other counties in the area have likewise had a study conducted, Thomas said. Isanti, Chisago and Pine Counties have all partnered with ECRDC and First Children’s Finance. Thomas mentioned neighboring Kanabec County is within their service area as well, “but they established a committee about three years ago and have been working hard – they have the least amount of child care shortage.”
Data was compiled in the spring of 2022, Thomas said. Surveys were sent to parents and residents, child care providers, and even employers. “First Children’s Finance also pulled various data from DHS (Department of Human Services), state and county stats, etc. They also interviewed county licensors and others.”
In the study, it was found that the cities of Princeton, Milaca and Onamia had the greatest need for child care. Locally, there are 31 total family child care providers – statewide that number is 7,071. None of the available child care providers are non-owner occupied or non-residential dwelling, according to the findings. Statewide, about three percent of the providers are non-owner occupied, and one percent are a non-residential dwelling.
Of the respondents, 62 percent said they need child care on a full-time basis; 45 percent said part-time; 25 percent of respondents said they need care on a drop-in basis. As for where child care would be located, respondents were pretty evenly split between where they live and where they work: 45 percent would prefer child care to be located where they live, and 42 percent said either.
Respondents also indicated a mostly evenly matched preference for center child care or family child care, with little over 40 percent marking one or the other. About 29 percent said either.
In summary, Wimmer of the Mille Lacs County Economic Development said, the study “indicated that demand outpaced supply for child care in the county.”
The data collected by the ECRDC and First Children’s Finance will “help form the creation of local strategies aimed at increasing the supply of child care available to residents,” Wimmer explained. “... the focus of the committee will be on developing strategies that can be implemented on a local level that complement existing statewide child care efforts.”
Wimmer said the committee will be formed in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the Economic Development Office in Mille Lacs County is developing a recruitment strategy now. The county’s contract with First Children’s Finance lasts through the end of the year. The committee formed will meet four different times until then, “with guidance and expertise being provided by First Children’s Finance staff,” Wimmer added.
Funding for the partnership is from the ECRDC, Thomas said, at no cost to the county. According to the contract with First Children’s Finance, their services are valued at $10,500.
Members of the community who are interested in learning more can reach out to Mike Wimmer at michael.wimmer@millelacs.mn.gov, or Michelle Thomas of the ECRDC at michelle.thomas@ecrdc.org.
Wimmer also mentioned the Community and Veteran Services Office’s website that has information and existing resources regarding family child care. Go to millelacs.mn.gov/2286/Family-Child-Care for more information.
