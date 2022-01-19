A 6-year-old Onamia girl died Thursday, Jan. 13, after being struck by a vehicle in a late night accident on Highway 169 north of Onamia.
The accident happened shortly before 11 p.m. in Kathio Township.
Chief Deputy Kyle Burton of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the sheriff’s office received a 911 call that a vehicle had struck a small child near Twilight Road at 40847 Highway 169.
A crash report compiled by the Minnesota State Patrol identified the girl as Unique Sincere Beaulieu. The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Arcadia that hit the girl was identified as 48-year-old Anne Marie Reynolds of Garrison.
Mille Lacs County deputies and Mille Lacs Tribal Police officers arrived on scene and located a deceased 6-year-old female and the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, who had stopped immediately after the accident, Burton said.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Reynolds was traveling southbound on Highway 169 at the time of the accident. The girl was on Highway 169 and in the path of the vehicle when she was hit, the State Patrol report said.
The accident investigation is being conducted jointly by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. The parent of the deceased child and the driver of the vehicle have been fully cooperative during the investigation, Burton said.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol were assisted by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, Onamia Fire Department and the Mille Lacs Health Systems EMS
