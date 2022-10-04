September is Cholesterol Education Awareness Month. According to the CDC, nearly 100 million adults in the U.S. have borderline high cholesterol, and 28 million of them actually are diagnosed with high cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance that the body needs to make hormones and digest fats. The body makes all the cholesterol it needs, but you can also get cholesterol from foods such as egg yolks and fatty meats. Maintaining a diet low in fat, and high in fiber can help maintain healthy cholesterol.

