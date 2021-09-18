Bullying is when a person who uses their strength or power to frighten or hurt weaker people. As County Attorney, my job is to stand up to bullies: those who violate the laws to hurt others or put others in danger. I stand for the weak and vulnerable, those who are victims of crime.
But what I see today is far worse than schoolyard bullying — or even the levels of criminal type of bullying that my office prosecutes. It is contempt: the idea that others in our community are worthless, hateful, and must be vilified. You might hear talking heads on the news call this “increasing political polarization.”
Arthur Brooks, a Professor of Public Leadership at Harvard, sets out the problem in his 2019 book Love Your Enemies. He writes that America’s crisis is one of contempt, a combination of anger and disgust, not just for ideas, but for people: “the unsullied conviction of the worthlessness of another.”
If contempt is the problem, how do we “fix” it? Surely, the answer is to convince those with wrong-headed ideas that your ideas are better? So that we can have fewer disagreements? Wrong! Disagreement is important. Disagreement allows us to constantly improve by pointing out where our current ideas are flawed and failing. Without a free marketplace of ideas including significant disagreements about which idea to pursue, our society will stagnate and suffer.
Then, we must eliminate anger? As Yoda says, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering, so we must just learn not to be angry, right? Wrong! Anger is also an important feeling that serves a valid purpose: recognizing when a need is not being met. It is OK, and healthy, to feel anger. It is what we do with that anger and how it is directed that needs to be considered.
The only answer is warmheartedness. Some of you might know this as “love.” Thomas Aquinas described: “to love is to will the good of the other.” Jesus said, “I say to you, love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you.” - Matthew 5:44. No exceptions for U.S. Capitol rioters or ANTIFA. No exceptions for socialists or MAGA supporters. No exceptions. We must not drive other humans away with contempt. No exceptions.
There are many reasons why this has to be the way forward. Practically, contempt is not persuasive. Nobody in history has been insulted into agreement. From a social science perspective, we will all be happier if we move to eliminate contempt for others from our lives. Sarcastic memes and nasty sound-bites are not going to bring about the culture and society that we want for our children.
Too often, we choose heroes who destroy their opposition at any cost. One famous example is how Russia stopped Napoleon Bonaparte’s army from continuing its invasion in the early 1800s. The Russian army burned the farms, supplies, and bridges of their own citizens as they retreated, preventing Napoleon from resupplying his army. This is where we get the phrase, “scorched earth” tactics. Is the self-injurious Russian army the hero we want to emulate?
As Professor Brooks says, the mark of moral courage is not standing up to people who you disagree with, it is standing up to people you agree with on behalf of people that you disagree with. To do that, you have to love the people you disagree with.
To be sure, there are contemptible ideas. Some ideas can and should be opposed. But there are no contemptible people. As Brooks says, we must “separate people from their ideas, or you will inevitably be manipulated by people who want you to hate for their own power.”
Our response is a choice, not the fault of some “other” who controls our actions. Next time someone shows you contempt, choose to show warmheartedness in response.
Guest columnist Joe Walsh is the Mille Lacs County attorney.
