Many taxpayers turn to tax professionals to help them prepare their federal tax return. These taxpayers should choose their preparer with care. While most tax return preparers provide quality service, unfortunately some are unreliable or even fraudulent. Taxpayers are ultimately responsible for all the information on their income tax return, regardless of who prepares the return.

Taxpayers can review these IRS resources when choosing their tax preparer:

