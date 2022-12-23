When I was in college, a friend and I began hosting a “Two Months Until Christmas Party.” We started our freshman year, right out of one of our small dorm rooms. I think there were a total of five people or so. But we drank hot chocolate, had “White Christmas” on in the background and wore our Christmas sweaters and dreamed of a distant winter break, when our first college finals would be behind us and we could be in the comfort of home.
Every year, the party got a little bit bigger, as our friend groups grew and the space we lived in expanded. The last party I hosted coincided with my last semester at school. My housemates agreed to put on an early Christmas party with me, and we went all out. In the basement, we cut out a paper Christmas tree with paper decorations and paper presents underneath. We baked Christmas cookies and strung lights. We had appetizers and one of my housemates concocted the best apple cider. It was bittersweet for me as I cut out paper snowflakes with my friends at the party, knowing it would be my last time with those people in that space. After I graduated, if I did see them again, we would surely be different people, formed by our experiences at college and beyond.
The Christmas season is the perfect time to bring together the joyful and the sad. There’s a hint of melancholy in “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and the original version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” actually contains some pretty dour lyrics.
It was a song written for “Meet Me in St. Louis,” a movie starring Judy Garland that really isn’t a Christmas movie too much at all. The songwriters, Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, wrote, “Have yourself a merry little Christmas, it may be your last. Next year we may all be living in the past.” Garland objected to the dismal lyrics for the scene she was to share with young actress Margaret O’Brien playing her kid sister. She thought it would make O’Brien cry and the audience see Garland as a monster.
What it was changed to is only a bit more positive. “Someday soon, we all will be together, if the fates allow; until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow.” In the movie, the girls are being moved away from their childhood home, uncertain when they’ll see their dear friends again.
That version was too sad for Frank Sinatra, who sang what we all know the song as now. The latter half of the line was changed to, “Hang a shining star upon the highest bough.”
While commercials and stores and movies may make Christmas seem like all happiness and glitz, there’s really more to it than that. There is a magic to the season, but the magic runs deeper than appearances.
I often think about the Disney-Pixar film, Inside Out. The movie is told from the perspective of emotions inside an adolescent girl. While Joy thinks she’s the primary, most important emotion, she discovers that Sadness has an important role to play in truly helping Riley, the girl, develop and learn.
Christmas, to me, allows an opportunity to bring together the joyful and the melancholy. We can hear songs about Santa Claus coming to town, but then begins, “I’m dreaming tonight of a place I love, even more than I usually do. And although I know it’s a long road back, I promise you …”
Christmas is a season of yearning. As the days shorten and night lengthens, we long for sunshine. We yearn for hope and look for it while in the darkest places. Christmas carols beckon the Christchild to come to us, just as he did in the humblest of places thousands of years ago. We ask for a home from him after years of exile.
There’s nothing quite like a rousing instrumental of “Sleigh Ride” – what can beat the brass section harrumphing beneath the strings, woodwinds and bells? But in a world where all is not right, all is not calm, it is some kind of comfort to know that while I only feel capable of sitting quietly in this season of waiting, creation sings out when I cannot.
