A.R.V. Van Rheenen

When I was in college, a friend and I began hosting a “Two Months Until Christmas Party.” We started our freshman year, right out of one of our small dorm rooms. I think there were a total of five people or so. But we drank hot chocolate, had “White Christmas” on in the background and wore our Christmas sweaters and dreamed of a distant winter break, when our first college finals would be behind us and we could be in the comfort of home.

Every year, the party got a little bit bigger, as our friend groups grew and the space we lived in expanded. The last party I hosted coincided with my last semester at school. My housemates agreed to put on an early Christmas party with me, and we went all out. In the basement, we cut out a paper Christmas tree with paper decorations and paper presents underneath. We baked Christmas cookies and strung lights. We had appetizers and one of my housemates concocted the best apple cider. It was bittersweet for me as I cut out paper snowflakes with my friends at the party, knowing it would be my last time with those people in that space. After I graduated, if I did see them again, we would surely be different people, formed by our experiences at college and beyond.

