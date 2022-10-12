Join us for the 2022 Public Square Rosary Crusade at the Garrison Big Fish Concourse on Highway 169 on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. Bring a lawn chair if desired. Please come pray!
Christian Women’s Club will meet Oct. 20, 12:30 at Wahkon Inn for all women of any age, as well as men this month. We will have a lunch and a speaker, Scott Gottschalk of Kimball. His presentation is “Wrestling with God:” Growing up in a tough competitive environment led to a lifetime of wrestling with God. What transpired that provided a surreal sense of God’s love and protection. Special feature: Scott with “A Veteran’s Tribute.” A presentation on two WWII Veteran’s touching and interconnected stories. Jewelry Sale – please bring any jewelry that you have and no longer want. Selling as free will donation to help cover club expenses. Please join us & bring your friends! The price is $12.00. For reservations - call whichever one: Bev 320-630-1545, Sharon 218-821-1562, Randi 320-684-2964, Lois 320-684-2000.
Orders are now being taken for the Annual Pasty Project sponsored by the Council of Catholic Women (CCW) of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby on the following Wednesdays: Oct. 12, 19, and 26. The pasties sell for $8 each. Gravy is available (12 oz) for $2. A reduced number of pasties will be made each week. Please call Kay early to reserve your pasties at 218-232-2312. If necessary, leave a message -– your call will be returned. Pasties are picked up on the Wednesday they are baked. St Joseph’s Catholic Church is located at 617 Poplar Street in Crosby.
A Harvest Festival will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hillman on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4:30 to 7 pm. Tickets will be sold at the door. The menu includes au gratin potatoes, sausage, sauerkraut, green bean casserole, cranberries, rolls, and desserts. Take out is available. There will be a silent auction of gift baskets, home grown produce, canned goods, pies, etc. Gospel and country music by the Cross Country Band from 7 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in an evening of fun.
Kid’s Konnect meets every Wednesday night from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. All children ages three through fifth grade are invited for a night of fun, games, music and learning more about God.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. for fellowship and study.
XYZ group: The XYZ group meets the second Thursday of each month at noon at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Join us for a potluck dinner and entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.