Join us for the 2022 Public Square Rosary Crusade at the Garrison Big Fish Concourse on Highway 169 on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. Bring a lawn chair if desired. Please come pray!

Christian Women’s Club will meet Oct. 20, 12:30 at Wahkon Inn for all women of any age, as well as men this month. We will have a lunch and a speaker, Scott Gottschalk of Kimball. His presentation is “Wrestling with God:”  Growing up in a tough competitive environment led to a lifetime of wrestling with God.  What transpired that provided a surreal sense of God’s love and protection. Special feature: Scott with “A Veteran’s Tribute.” A presentation on two WWII Veteran’s touching and interconnected stories. Jewelry Sale – please bring any jewelry that you have and no longer want.  Selling as free will donation to help cover club expenses. Please join us & bring your friends! The price is $12.00. For reservations - call whichever one: Bev 320-630-1545, Sharon 218-821-1562, Randi 320-684-2964, Lois 320-684-2000.

