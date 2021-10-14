Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo Bazaar 2021: Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will be hosting their annual Holiday Bazaar on October 30th from 9am to 1 pm. Masks will be required to enter the building. The Bazaar is hosted by the “Women of ELCA” (WELCA), and is a major fundraiser for local ministries in the Aitkin area. Some of these include the Aitkin, Isle and Garrison Food Shelf, Elementary school meals for Aitkin and Isle, Aitkin County CARE, Hope Lodge, Teen Challenge, Pearl Crisis Center and many more. We have an abundance of gift ideas — for yourself and others. Quilts, hand-crafted items, jewelry, and soaps are just to name a few of the unique gift items. There’s cookies in the Cookie Walk and yummy bake sale items. Stop and enjoy lunch with our famous creamy turkey sandwiches, chips, bar and drink (and we have it ‘To Go’ too!). And buy a raffle for a chance to win a prize in our ‘Biggest Raffle Yet’! Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo is located on State Hwy. 47 in Malmo.
“Biggest Raffle Yet” event: Located at Bethesda Lutheran church in Malmo. There will be many items for the raffle this year including quilts and home decor. Raffle tickets can be found on the church’s website at www.blcmalmo or by calling the church office at 320-684-2123. Items will be on display at the church or check our web site or Facebook page to view the items. Drawing will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. Contact information: Phone: 320 684-2123 or email: blcmalmo@gmail.com
Fall Fest at Community Alliance Church: A Fall Fest will be held at Community Alliance Church in Garrison on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hearty beef stew and garlic sticks will be served all day with garlic butter too! There will also be baked goods and a craft sale. The church is located one block west of the big fish on Central Street.
Used a bit Christmas decor/collectibles & bake sale: Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison is having a used a bit Christmas decor/collectibles and bake sale on Saturday, October 23 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Come and enjoy the beautiful items both for decorating and for eating. The church is just West of 169, the Grocery Store and the VFW.
Christian Women’s Club: Christian Women’s Club will be held on Oct. 21 at 12:30 at the Wahkon Inn for all women of any age. They will have lunch and a speaker, Mary Roelofs, speaking on “Everyone has a story.” There is a cost for the event. Reservations can be made by calling Bev at (320) 630-1545 or Randi at (320) 684-2964.
Annual Pasty Project: The Annual Pasty Project will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Crosby, Minn. with the first sale on Sept. 29 and followed by sales on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Please call early to reserve your pasties. There is a cost and for more information or to place an order, call Kay at (218) 232-2312. You can leave a message that will be returned. Pasties can be picked up on the Wednesday they are baked.
Trunk & Treat: On October 31, the Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison will be having a Trunk & Treat event from 4-7. Come and see the goblins and witches and get some goodies.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
XYZ group: The XYZ group will be meeting for a potluck dinner at noon on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Isle Evangelical Free Church. The Berry family will be singing and playing.
