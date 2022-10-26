Trunk or Treat: Bethany Lutheran Church invites all children in the community to come to our East Parking Lot for Halloween treats Monday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. 500 Lindquist St., Onamia.

On Monday, Oct. 31, join the ghouls and goblins for Trunk’N’Treat, a bonfire, hot dogs, hot chocolate and lots of fun! Held at Light of the Cross Lutheran in Garrison, next to the VFW, from 4-7 p.m. All are welcome!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.