Spook-tacular Trunk or Treat: Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will have fab-boo-lous treats for little and big goblins at their 4th annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 31 from 3-6 p.m. in the church parking lot. In case of inclement weather, boo-sters will go inside the church. The church is located at 21590 State Hwy. 47 in Malmo. With questions, call the church office at 320-684-2123.
The church also invites people to join them by decorating the trunks of their cars and passing out candy to the children. They suggest, due to COVID, that participants bring a card table to place the candy on, so the little goblins can take their own candy rather than handing to them.
The church is having a contest this year for the best trunk! Unfortunately, they will not be serving food and refreshments this year. However, there will be bags (with some school supplies) for the kiddos. Please join them for this safe evening of boos and scares!
Annual Pasty Project: The Annual Pasty Project will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Crosby, Minn. with the first sale on Sept. 29 and followed by sales on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Please call early to reserve your pasties. There is a cost and for more information or to place an order, call Kay at (218) 232-2312. You can leave a message that will be returned. Pasties can be picked up on the Wednesday they are baked.
Trunk & Treat: On October 31, the Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison will be having a Trunk & Treat event from 4-7. Come and see the goblins and witches and get some goodies.
Trunk & Treat: On October 31, Bethany Lutheran Church at 500 Lindquist St., Onamia will be holding a Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot from 3-5 p.m.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
XYZ group: The XYZ group will be beginning again at the Isle Free Church and will start on Thurs., Sept. 9 at noon. Everyone is welcome to join in the fellowship and potluck dinner. Please bring a dish or dessert to add to the potluck dinner. XYZ will be meeting the second Thursday of every month at noon.
Cookie sale canceled: UMW of Onamia regretfully announces, due to continued COVID concerns, they will not hold their annual cookie sale again this year. We look forward to resuming our Pie Social and Cookie Sale at a later date.
