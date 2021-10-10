Fall Fest at Community Alliance Church: A Fall Fest will be held at Community Alliance Church in Garrison on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hearty beef stew and garlic sticks will be served all day with garlic butter too! There will also be baked goods and a craft sale. The church is located one block west of the big fish on Central Street.
Used a bit Christmas decor/collectables & bake sale: Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison is having a used a bit Christmas decor/collectable’s and bake sale on Saturday, October 23 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Come and enjoy the beautiful items both for decorating and for eating. The church is just West of 169, the Grocery Store and the VFW.
100th Anniversary Celebration at Immanuel Lutheran Church: The 100th Anniversary will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 with food served from 4:30 to 7 p.m, a silent auction held from 4:30-8 p.m. and the Cross Country Band will perform from 7-8 p.m. Located north of Hillman at the Junction of Hwy 27 & Co. Rd. 47.
Christian Women’s Club: Christian Women’s Club will be held on Oct. 21 at 12:30 at the Wahkon Inn for all women of any age. They will have lunch and a speaker, Mary Roelofs, speaking on “Everyone has a story.” There is a cost for the event. Reservations can be made by calling Bev at (320) 630-1545 or Randi at (320) 684-2964.
Annual Pasty Project: The Annual Pasty Project will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Crosby, Minn. with the first sale on Sept. 29 and followed by sales on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Please call early to reserve your pasties. There is a cost and for more information or to place an order, call Kay at (218) 232-2312. You can leave a message that will be returned. Pasties can be picked up on the Wednesday they are baked.
Trunk & Treat: On October 31, the Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison will be having a Trunk & Treat event from 4-7. Come and see the goblins and witches and get some goodies.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickel ball, and basketball. All ages welcome! Come Join the fun in the sun!
The Onamia United Methodist Church Bible study group is meeting again. Join us the first and third Thursdays of each month at 4 p.m. for fellowship and study.
The Onamia United Methodist Church Men’s Club meets the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Join us for breakfast, fellowship and good discussions.
XYZ group: The XYZ group will be beginning again at the Isle Free Church and will start on Thurs., Sept. 9 at noon. Everyone is welcome to join in the fellowship and potluck dinner. Please bring a dish or dessert to add to the potluck dinner. XYZ will be meeting the second Thursday of every month at noon.
